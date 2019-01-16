Gladson, a Chicago-based portfolio company of The Jordan Company and Wicks Capital Partners, has acquired ItemMaster, a product content management company, also based in Chicago. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of ItemMaster further expands Gladson’s ability to provide accurate product data to an expanded network of market participants through its audit capabilities.

“Our clients have consistently demanded a single source of reliable and robust product information across a wide variety of categories,” said Gladson CEO Paul Salay. “We are excited to add to our product and health and wellness database and extend the reach of our retailer network with this acquisition.”

“Our firm has had a vision of helping to modernize the marketplace and revolutionize how product imagery and information can drive retailer and brand marketing in the 21st century,” said ItemMaster CEO Dev Ganesan. “Content is the core of a great shopper experience, and by joining Gladson we can ensure that our clients provide the best content to their shoppers, online and in the store.”

Gladson’s digital asset management and product information management solutions enable efficient and accurate transfer of information across the brand and retailer ecosystem. Clients are able to increase in-store and e-commerce sales with Gladson’s detailed and verified product information that helps shoppers in their buying decisions, while its store optimization services enable attractive and effective store and shelf layouts to facilitate the path to purchase. Gladson’s enterprise-ready digital content feeds e-commerce, space planning, category management, store optimization, marketing, advertising, supply chain, market research, mobile applications, master data management and other critical business processes and systems.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Gladson. Drake Star Partners served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to ItemMaster.