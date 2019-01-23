New Seasons Market Is Changing Its Leadership Structure

New Seasons Market has revealed its new executive leadership structure, which is intended to support the company’s continued investment in staff, customers, partners and local communities. As part of the changes, Co-president Forrest Hoffmaster is assuming the role of CEO, and Co-president Kristi McFarland is taking on the role of chief strategy officer, responsible for building meaningful business strategy tied to the company mission.

The new structure is the “natural next step” in the company’s growth, says New Season, which aims to build off last year’s investments in core stores, staff benefits and relationships with local producers and community partners.

“We’ve had a successful year coming together around our mission,” said Hoffmaster. “We have passionate and dedicated staff and an incredible purpose-driven leadership team committed to the long-term health of our organization, staying true to our founder-inspired values and being a leader in the industry. Our team is structured to bring these priorities to life.”

Hoffmaster joined the company as CFO in 2016. As co-president, he cultivated the company’s partnership with Conscious Capitalism, advocating for sustainable business practices, and oversaw business development, real estate, finance, technology and data. McFarland joined New Seasons as chief people officer in 2014, building the company’s reputation as an employer. While co-president, she oversaw the company’s people strategy, advanced progressive workplace practices, led community relations and strengthened brand engagement.

In addition to Hoffmaster and McFarland, the experienced executive leadership team includes Chief Operations Officer Mark Law and Chief Marketing Officer Mary Wright.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last year as a team with complementary strengths. With diverse experience and perspectives around the table we ensure that our customers, communities, staff, vendors and business sustainability efforts are embedded in every decision we make,” said McFarland. “This is just the beginning of a really exciting year, and we have an incredible team in place to champion our mission and create positive, sustainable outcomes in our local food system.”

New Seasons Market is a West Coast grocer with B Corp certification. It has 21 stores in Oregon, Washington and California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market locations in Northern California.