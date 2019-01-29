Corporate Store News Grocery Northeast Suppliers

StarKist Settles Walmart Antitrust Lawsuit For $20.5M

January 29, 2019
StarKist Co., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has entered into a settlement agreement with Walmart resolving all antitrust claims brought by the retailer. Walmart is the largest retailer for canned tuna in the U.S.

The StarKist portion of the settlement is valued at $20.5 million, based on a combination of cash payment and certain favorable commercial terms, which will further strengthen the business relationship between the two companies, says StarKist.

“StarKist is pleased to resolve this matter with our valued customer Walmart. The resolution is a business-oriented and reasonable one, which sets a benchmark for resolving remaining matters with our other valued customers,” said Scott Meece, StarKist’s general counsel and SVP.

“StarKist is committed to being a socially responsible company, and we are pleased to resolve this lawsuit with our largest customer under fair and reasonable terms,” said Andrew Choe, president and CEO. “We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity, and we hope to resolve the remaining lawsuits with our other customers under similarly fair and mutually beneficial terms.”

StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods and Tri-Union Seafoods were investigated by the DOJ over allegations that the companies had conspired to keep prices artificially high. StarKist reached a settlement with the DOJ in October.

