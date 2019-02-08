Chicago Meat Authority’s Bennett Named To IPPE’s 30 Under 30 List

Chicago Meat Authority’s HACCP/SQF coordinator, Liang Bennett, is one of the 30 people under the age of 30 to be recognized as someone who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in the meat processing industry by the International Production & Processing Expo and the North American Meat Institute.

Bennett, who earned a master’s degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in food safety and technology, has experience with multiple categories of quality, including protein. She plays a crucial role in CMA’s food safety and technical assurance, the company says.

Bennett will attend the IPPE conference from Feb. 12-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The IPPE is the world’s largest annual poultry feed and meat technology exposition with 1,100 exhibitors and approximately 30,000 visitors.

“I am thrilled to be an authority at Chicago Meat where my technical expertise is valued and I am able to work with different departments to ensure our commitment to safe, quality foods,” Bennett said. “CMA excels in collaboration and encourages innovative solutions. It is a true privilege to represent CMA at the IPPE.”

“We are delighted that the IPPE has recognized Liang for the leader in food safety we know her to be,” said Lisa Rabe, director of technical assurance. “We are committed to offering the best meat products on the market and making sure they are as safe as they are delicious.”

CMA is an independent processor of beef, pork and poultry. The company sells to the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets in addition to meat purveyors and multi-unit regional and national chains. CMA employs 300 specialty butchers who customize meat for selective chefs. Twenty-five percent of butchers on staff have more than 15 years of experience and 40 percent have more than five years of experience. CMA was founded in 1990 and encompasses 80,000 s.f. of Chicago’s historic stockyards with sales of $125 million per year.