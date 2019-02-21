I and Love and You To Debut New Dog Food Line In March

I and love and you, a Boulder, Colorado-based maker of holistic pet food and treats, will debut a new line of oven-baked dog food called Baked & Saucy at Natural Products Expo West in March. Baked in small batches with farm-raised meats as the first ingredient, Baked & Saucy features non-GMO produce and protein, is grain-free, and is made with probiotics for added digestion support. Coated in bone broth, Baked & Saucy dog food can be served dry or wet.

“As humans, we would never eat the same meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so why should our furry friends?” says Beau Mainous, CEO of I and Love and You. “Our new Baked & Saucy line makes it easy for pet parents to spice things up and easily add variety to their dog’s meals. Simply serve dry straight out of the bag or add a little water, and watch the bone broth coating transform into a rich and savory wet stew. Like many pet owners at I and love and you, we love our pets the same as we love human members of the family and believe they deserve the very best. Baked & Saucy is a totally new way for fur moms and dads to show their love at mealtime and keep their pups licking the bowl clean every day without having to switch up their food or add anything extra.”

Available in two flavors—Chicken + Sweet Potatoes and Beef + Sweet Potatoes—the Baked & Saucy line has been holistic-veterinarian approved. With vitamins and probiotics for added nutrition support, the Baked & Saucy line is approved for all ages, breeds and sizes of dogs. The line will retail for $14.99 for a 4-lb. bag; $34.99 for a 10.25-lb. bag; and $64.99 for a 21-lb. bag.

I and love and you products are available at conventional, national and traditional grocers nationwide.