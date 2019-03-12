Beyond Meat Unveils Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Beef

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat has debuted its latest breakthrough in plant-based food innovation: Beyond Beef. Driven by consumer demand, Beyond Beef is designed to have the meaty taste, texture and versatility consumers love about ground beef but with the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat.

Beyond Beef has 25 percent less saturated fat than beef, with less than 6g per serving, and is made with a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins that provide a meaty texture that mirrors the satisfying chew and juiciness of ground beef, the company says.

Looking to take a bite out of the multi-trillion-dollar meat industry, Beyond Beef aims to replicate ground beef, the largest segment in the beef category. The area is ripe for innovation, with nearly 70 percent of consumers reducing their meat intake, with a particular focus on red and processed meat.

“We’ve long had our eye on creating a product that enables consumers to enjoy all the benefits and versatility of ground beef while tapping into the human health, environmental and animal welfare benefits of plant-based foods,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “As is our commitment, we’ve built this latest addition to our family of plant-based meats while being thoughtful about ingredient choices that support everyday use by the whole family, including strict avoidance of GMOs, soy or gluten.”

Beyond Beef’s high-performing blend of mung, pea and rice proteins make it a complete protein source, offering 20g of protein per serving—more than beef. Beyond Beef’s versatility in the kitchen is a result of a unique binding system that allows the product to seamlessly shape into a variety of forms—from meatballs and sliders, to empanadas and tacos.

Beyond Meat is committed to using clean, simple plant-based ingredients, with Beyond Beef containing no antibiotics, hormones, soy, gluten or genetically modified organisms. Launching in retail later this year, Beyond Beef is anticipated to be both kosher and Halal certified, appealing to a broad range of dietary needs and preferences.

Beyond Beef is the latest addition to Beyond Meat’s portfolio of products that are available at more than 35,000 restaurants, grocery stores, universities, hotels, stadiums and beyond.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 with a mission of building meat directly from plants to positively benefit human health, climate change, natural resource conservation and animal welfare. Championing these values are Beyond Meat’s roster of investors and ambassadors, including Kyrie Irving, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Jessica Chastain, Shaun White, Chris Paul, Lindsey Vonn, DeAndre Hopkins, Liza Koshy, Thomas Middleditch, Tony Gonzales, Bill Gates, Jack and Suzy Welch and many more.