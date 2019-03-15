Giant Food Stores is empowering customers to support their favorite local nonprofit while helping the environment with its new Bags-4-My-Cause program.

Each time a customer purchases a Bags-4-My-Cause reusable shopping bag with a giving tag, they can direct a $1 donation to a local nonprofit of their choice. If the customer does not direct the donation within seven days, it will automatically be donated to a local nonprofit chosen by the store where it was sold. Available at all Giant and Martin’s Food Markets stores, Bags-4-My-Cause shopping bags retail for $2.50 and are available at various registers and at the reusable bag rack in each store.

“Giant, like its customers, is committed to doing its part to ensure our planet is preserved for future generations, and Bags 4 My Cause is the perfect addition to our ongoing sustainable retailer efforts,” said Manuel Haro, VP of strategy for Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based Giant. “With every bag purchased, our customers are helping to reduce waste and support local organizations that are close to their heart and make a real difference in their own community.”

To designate their $1 donation, shoppers must first remove the scratch-off layer on the giving tag to reveal the unique identifier code. At mygmcause.com, they can enter the identifier code and select the nonprofit they would like to receive the $1 donation.

The company has pre-populated the list with more than 3,500 nonprofit organizations located in communities served by store locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Participating nonprofits include those that support hunger relief, children’s health and well-being and the Armed Forces.

Customers can see the impact the Bags-4-My-Cause program is having on local communities and the environment by visiting giant.bags4mycause.com or martins.bags4mycause.com to track the number of organizations supported, donations to date and the number of shopping bags saved through the use of a reusable bag.

Giant Food Stores has more than 170 neighborhood stores serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia and employ more than 30,000 associates. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA.