Fabri-Kal Joins Recyclers Demand Champions Campaign

Fabri-Kal has joined the Association of Plastics Recyclers Demand Champions campaign.

The campaign develops new markets for recycled plastics. It is an ongoing effort to expand recycling in North America and encourage demand for recycled plastic.

Members of the Recycling Demand Champion Program recognize consistent, reliable demand for recycled plastic is critical for recycling to be mature, vibrant and sustainable. They are committed to building and maintaining a supply chain using recycled plastics, helping prevent ocean plastics in North American markets, boosting a circular economy for plastic packaging and mitigating reliance on export markets.

Fabri-Kal is committed to helping increase demand for post-consumer recycled plastics.

“Fabri-Kal is dedicated to producing sustainable packaging with a reduced environmental impact. Products made from recycled plastics give valuable resources a second life,” Mike Roeder, president and COO of Fabri-Kal, said. “We are excited to join this effort to further the demand for recycled products and expand recycling in North America.”

Fabri-Kal provides several packaging solutions made with recycled plastic. The TruWare Square Deli Container is the company’s most recent offering. Made with a minimum of 50 percent post-consumer recycled PET bottles, TruWare containers are clear and provide shelf appeal.

Additional Fabri-Kal products made with a minimum of 50 percent PCR PET include Alūr Round Deli Containers and On-The-Go Boxes. Indulge Dessert Containers are made with a minimum of 20 percent PCR PET.

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. It is one of the largest thermoformers in North America. Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber.

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in five manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the United States.