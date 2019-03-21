Publix Among Retailers Now Offering Dunkin’ Coffee Thins

Dunkin’ Coffee Thins are now on sale at Publix Super Markets nationwide.

Dunkin’ Coffee Thins are distributed by Miami, Florida-based Tierra Nueva.

The treats are made using whole Dunkin’ coffee beans crafted into edible coffee squares combined with other natural ingredients. The edible coffee thins offer a burst of caffeine in two popular Dunkin’ flavors: Original Blend and Caramel.

“Placement of Dunkin’ Coffee Thins in Publix Super Markets is a major milestone in Tierra Nueva’s strategy to offer these delicious, convenient, anytime-coffee flavored treats to millions of American consumers,” said Matthew Insolia, chief sales officer at Tierra Nueva. “Publix is one of the most respected and loved brands in the Southeast, and adding just one more high-demand product to its shelves will generate impressive new revenues for the company.”

Dunkin’ Coffee Thins are also available in CVS, Circle K Arizona, Market Basket, HyVee, select stores of Giant Eagle, Southeastern Grocers, Safeway Northern California, Boxed.com, Amazon.com, Ross Stores, Gordman’s and other major retail outlets soon to be announced.

“The continued expansion of Tierra Nueva’s Dunkin’-branded Coffee Thins throughout the U.S. retail market is a key objective in ProspEquity Partners’ and Tierra Nueva’s global strategy to create a new coffee experience that will drive significant consumer demand and solid returns for our business partners,” said Christopher D. Ramonetti, managing partner and CEO of ProspEquity Partners and Tierra Nueva board chair.

Publix Super Markets, founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, is the largest employee-owned grocery store chain in the United States with more than, 1,200 locations.

ProspEquity Partners (PEP), the Tampa, Florida-based private equity firm building shareowner value through conscious capitalism and dedication to people and local communities, owns a majority stake in Tierra Nueva. The partnership between PEP’s world-class operational executive expertise and ecosystem of strategic partners and advisors and Tierra Nueva’s industry-leading coffee product development team is launching a coffee revolution that will rapidly scale Tierra Nueva’s worldwide market penetration.