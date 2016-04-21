Schnucks Rolls Out ‘Schnupons’ Digital Coupon Program

Schnucks shoppers now have the option to clip and save their grocery store coupons online. Schnupons, as they are referred to, are digital coupons that provide a convenient way for customers to receive additional weekly savings and a simpler way to redeem them during checkout, according to the St. Louis-based grocer.

Shoppers can register for Schnupons at schnucks.com to access offers from the best-known and most popular food brands. Once their account is activated, shoppers can digitally clip the paperless coupons that are then stored onto their digital wallet. To redeem the coupons, customers provide their phone number at checkout and the savings will automatically be deducted from their total bill.

“The increased efficiency in searching for discounts online, combined with greater in-store ease during checkout, will result in a distinctively different shopping experience for our customers,” said Chris Mittendorf, director of center store for Schnucks.

Mittendorf says the Schnupons experience will become more personalized for shoppers over time, with deals improving as their use of the program increases.

“Schnupons are a new and exciting way to engage customers both in terms of finding great deals digitally and enhancing their in-store experience,” added Greg Jackson, director of digital marketing for Schnucks.

Schnucks currently operates 99 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.