Brookshire Grocery Co. Names New Division, District Managers For Super 1 Foods

Ronny Hurst and Jay Holmes

Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has promoted two of its leaders to division and district manager roles.

Ronny Hurst will serve as division manager for the company’s  34 Super 1 Foods stores, and Jay Holmes is now district manager for Super 1 Foods stores in central and south Louisiana.

Hurst is a 38-year employee who served the past five years as VP-district manager for BGC’s 14 Super 1 Foods stores in central and south Louisiana and also was responsible for the new Spring Market stores in the area. He previously served 27 years as a Super 1 Foods store director in various locations. Hurst replaces Gregg Skelly, who retired in October after 37 years of service.

Holmes, who is now in Hurst’s previous role, had served as store director for the Super 1 Foods store in Carencro, Louisiana, since it opened in 2012. He joined BGC in 1998 as a courtesy clerk and by 2005 had worked his way up to store director.

“Both Ronny and Jay are respected leaders in our company and are true experts in our Super 1 Foods operations,” said Mike Terry, EVP-retail operations for BGC. “We look forward to their leadership and congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions.”

BGC operates 177 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas and has three distribution centers and four manufacturing facilities.

