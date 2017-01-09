Giant Food Assists In Development Of New Maryland Food Bank Facility

With the assistance of Giant Food, the Community Action Council of Howard County, Maryland, is looking forward to the Jan. 10 opening of the new Howard County Food Bank facility. The new building will include improved technology for tracking clients and supplies, provide more food choices and heighten the food bank’s ability to provide for more underserved Howard County communities.

Giant Food teamed up with the Community Action Council of Howard County to help the food bank with the layout of the new building (imagined as a mini grocery store) and provided cashier lanes, shelving, dairy and walk-in coolers, and new warehouse racking and power jacks to provide more efficiency in food delivery and management. Much of the equipment provided by Giant was donated from the Ellicott City store, which was replaced with a new store in May 2016.

The Howard County Food Bank is a program of the Community Action Council of Howard County. Created in 1965 as Howard County’s anti-poverty agency, the Community Action Council’s mission is to diminish poverty, enable self-sufficiency and advocate for low-income families and people. The Howard County Food Bank currently serves more than 27,000 county residents, distributing nearly 687,000 pounds of food annually.