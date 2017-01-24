Expansions, New Formats Increase Competition In Nevada

by Alissa Marchat/staff writer

Every day presents a new challenge for those in the food retail business, and in Nevada, those challenges are coming in the form of increased competition. From chain expansions and a retailer’s Silver State debut, to new formats aiming to draw shoppers away from the traditional grocery store, Nevada’s grocers have their work cut out for them.

Warehouse-style chain FoodMaxx makes state debut

The “no-frills,” membership-free, value-focused retailer broke into the state in mid-November with the opening of a new store at 565 East Prater Way in Sparks. It opened a second location in early December at 3325 Highway 50 East in Carson City. The 47,000-s.f. Sparks store brought 70 new jobs to the community, and the 52,000-s.f. Carson City location brought 75 jobs.

“We’re fired up about being here and showing Nevada residents what we’re all about. That means bringing items in by the truckload. Volume means our shoppers can stretch their food dollars,” said Frank Capps, FoodMaxx GM.

To celebrate their grand openings, the stores donated to a number of local organizations, including $1,000 to Lincoln Park Elementary, $500 to Empire Elementary and $500 to Friends in Service Helping (FISH), a nonprofit human services organization. Throughout the year, FoodMaxx donates up to 3 percent of profits to local schools and organizations enrolled in the Shares powered by eScrip program. In addition to adopting a school, each store sponsors two kids’ sports teams a year by giving them a cooler full of water and snacks before each game during their season.

The Nevada store openings came just as FoodMaxx celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Its first store debuted in October 1986 in Bakersfield, California. The brand today stands 54 stores strong, with 52 in California and two in Nevada. FoodMaxx is owned and operated by The Save Mart Cos.

New Sprouts store in the works for Reno

A building permit for a Sprouts Farmers Market has been filed with the city of Reno, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported in the fall. The permit outlines $4.5 million of new construction for a nearly 30,000-s.f. market.

There is no address, but the location is an empty lot on South Meadows Parkway and Interstate 580. Sprouts would join a 57,000-s.f. Smith’s Food and Drug and an 80,000-s.f. WinCo Foods located within a few blocks.

The natural and organic chain operates more than 200 stores, including six in Nevada. The Reno store would be its first in the state outside the Las Vegas area. As of press time, the permitted location had not been listed on the company’s “coming soon” page.

Sprouts did not return the Gazette-Journal’s requests for comment, and developer Brandon Barker told the publication that he and his partners signed a non-disclosure agreement and could not discuss plans beyond the public records. They purchased the land from Nevada Pacific Development Corp. and formed South Meadows Promenade, according to Washoe County Recorder documents and Nevada Secretary of State records.

Natural Grocers continues to grow

Family-run specialty retailer Natural Grocers opened two more Nevada stores in August, one in North Las Vegas at 6305 Simmons Street off West Centennial Parkway and the other in Henderson at 1660 West Sunset Road off North Arroyo Grande Boulevard. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the stores brought 56 new jobs to the area. The approximately 14,000-s.f. stores offer a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment, according to the company. Offerings include organic produce; meat raised without antibiotics, growth promoters or feed containing animal by-products; and dairy products from confinement-free dairies. Natural Grocers also boasts a nutritional health coach in each of the stores and free nutrition classes, health coaching and cooking demos.

Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 120 stores in 19 states. It has been in Nevada since 2014.

Unemployment rate a bright spot

Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent in November, down 0.3 of a percentage point from the previous month. This is the lowest the unemployment rate has been since December 2007, according to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

“As 2016 nears an end, I’m encouraged by the significant progress our state has made as a result of our combined efforts these past six years,” said Gov. Brian Sandoval. “The unemployment rate is moving toward 5 percent after peaking at nearly 14 percent in 2010. Unemployment insurance claims are at their lowest level in a decade, and wages and employment are at all-time highs. Looking forward, I’m excited about the direction that Nevada is heading and I remain committed to working with our business community to build a stronger and more resilient economy.”

On a year-over-year basis, the unemployment rate in the state decreased for the 69th consecutive month, down 1.2 percentage points over November last year, said Bill Anderson, chief economist for DETR. “All things considered, the pace of the recovery is perhaps best described as moderate but sustainable; arguably a better scenario than the unprecedented conditions that preceded the economic downturn. Employment is at an all-time high, registering above 1.3 million, with an additional 34,700 jobs over November of last year…Additionally, employment in small businesses has reached a new record, surpassing 600,000.”

