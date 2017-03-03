Bashas’ Teams With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Bashas’ shoppers who live in Arizona’s Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Ahwatukee areas now can get their groceries delivered through Instacart.

“We’ve received an overwhelming number of requests from Bashas’ customers asking for their groceries to be delivered through our service,” said Instacart GM Sean Twersky. “That’s why we’re especially pleased to announce this new collaboration, where Bashas’ shoppers pay the exact same prices for their groceries as if they were shopping for the items themselves in store.”

To use the online service, Valley residents visit the new Bashas’ grocery delivery website powered by Instacart. Customers can then enter their delivery zip code. If they are a first-time Instacart user, they will create a new log-in with their email address and password (the first delivery is free). They then add items to a virtual shopping cart and choose a delivery window (within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance). From there, a personal shopper with Instacart accepts the order on his or her smartphone, uses a shopper app to navigate shopping and then delivers the order to the customer’s doorstep in the designated delivery timeframe. The delivery charge is $5.99 for grocery orders $35 and up. Customers also can sign up for an Express membership for $149, which gives them a year of unlimited free deliveries.

“People today have an increasingly on-demand lifestyle,” said Ashley Shick, director of communications and public affairs for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “This makes it even more important for retailers to offer convenience to their customers. We’re thrilled to help our shoppers save time through this innovative delivery service option.”