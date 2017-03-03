  • Search 
    search
Home
Equipment & Technology

Bashas’ Teams With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery

Posted by
Date:
in: Equipment & Technology, Home Page Slider, Store News, Technology, West
Leave a comment
Bashas'-Image-1

Bashas’ shoppers who live in Arizona’s Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Ahwatukee areas now can get their groceries delivered through Instacart.

“We’ve received an overwhelming number of requests from Bashas’ customers asking for their groceries to be delivered through our service,” said Instacart GM Sean Twersky. “That’s why we’re especially pleased to announce this new collaboration, where Bashas’ shoppers pay the exact same prices for their groceries as if they were shopping for the items themselves in store.”

To use the online service, Valley residents visit the new Bashas’ grocery delivery website powered by Instacart. Customers can then enter their delivery zip code. If they are a first-time Instacart user, they will create a new log-in with their email address and password (the first delivery is free). They then add items to a virtual shopping cart and choose a delivery window (within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance). From there, a personal shopper with Instacart accepts the order on his or her smartphone, uses a shopper app to navigate shopping and then delivers the order to the customer’s doorstep in the designated delivery timeframe. The delivery charge is $5.99 for grocery orders $35 and up. Customers also can sign up for an Express membership for $149, which gives them a year of unlimited free deliveries.

“People today have an increasingly on-demand lifestyle,” said Ashley Shick, director of communications and public affairs for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “This makes it even more important for retailers to offer convenience to their customers. We’re thrilled to help our shoppers save time through this innovative delivery service option.”

Skip to main contentSkip to toolbar Dashboard Posts All Posts Add New Categories Tags Events Events Add New Tags Event Categories Venues Organizers Import Media Library Add New Links All Links Add New Link Categories Pages All Pages Add New Ads System Ads System Add New Comments Testimonials Testimonials Add New Categories Tags Grid Elements Grid Elements Add New Profile Tools Shortcodes Examples Cheatsheet Add-ons Envira Gallery Envira Gallery Add New Albums Collapse menu About WordPress Shelby Report 00 comments awaiting moderation New View Post SEOGood SEO score Events Howdy, Kristen Cloud Log Out Help Screen Options Edit Post Add New Post draft updated. Preview post Dismiss this notice. Enter title here Bashas’ Teams With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery Permalink: http://www.theshelbyreport.com/2017/03/03/bashas-instacart-grocery-delivery/ ‎Edit Add Media Add Gallery Add Album Add Form Insert shortcode MN ShortcodesVisualText Paragraph Font Family Font Sizes Columns p Word count: 270 Last edited by Kristen Cloud on March 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm Toggle panel: Publish Publish Save Draft Preview Status: Draft Edit Edit status Visibility: Public Edit Edit visibility Revisions: 2 Browse Browse revisions Publish immediately Edit Edit date and time Readability: Needs improvement SEO: Good Copy to a new draft Move to TrashPublish Toggle panel: Categories Categories All Categories Most Used Equipment & Technology Make primary Home Page Slider Make primary Store News Make primary West (Primary Category) Primary Technology Make primary Ad Testing Association News Category News Bakery Beverages Center Store Dairy Deli/Prepared Foods Frozen Health/Wellness International Marketing Meat/Seafood/Poultry New Products Nonfood Organic Natural Packaging Private Label Produce Snacks Specialty Distributors Executive Moves Foodservice@Retail Home Page Latest News Midwest National Northeast C-Store Foodservice@Retail Grocery Suppliers Operations Merchandising Perishables Produce News Store Design Store Equipment Supply Chain-Logistics Sustainability Retail Supplements Southeast Southwest Special Reports Anniversary Issues Another Side California Perspective Ellerbee Buzz Feature From My Point of View From the Editor Guest Contributors Market Profile Perspectives ROFDA Reports Shelby Signature Content Special Section The Independent Perspective Women In The News Suppliers Takeover Uncategorized Wholesalers C-Store Corporate Store News Independent Store News + Add New Category Toggle panel: Tags Tags Add New Tag Add Separate tags with commas Remove term: Grocery GroceryRemove term: grocery delivery grocery deliveryRemove term: online shopping online shoppingRemove term: Supermarkets SupermarketsRemove term: West West Choose from the most used tags Toggle panel: Featured Image Featured Image Bashas'-Image-1 Click the image to edit or update Remove featured image Toggle panel: Format Format Post Formats Standard Image Video Audio Quote Gallery Chat Toggle panel: Post Settings Post Settings Post source Add Post source, you can use a html link Photo Credit Add Photo credit, you can use a html link Hide Feature Image If you use none post layout only this option for enable feature image but if you use default post layout this option for disable it Story highlights As Review this must be enable if you want use this post as review Disable Post tags Disable post share Disable Next post and prev post links Hide author name Disable author box Disable Related posts Disable post Ads if you want hide post ads for this post only, you enable post ads from theme options -> general settings -> post settings -> Post Ads Toggle panel: Yoast internal linking Yoast internal linking Consider linking to these articles Copy linkPeterson’s Fresh Market In Utah Rolls Out Online Shopping Services Copy linkFood Lion To Remodel 93 Greensboro, N.C., Stores Copy linkOnline Grocery And Jet.com Help Fuel Walmart's E-Commerce Jump Copy linkHarmons CFO Dies At 56, Services To Be Held Thursday Copy linkDorothy Lane Market Ups Its Online Grocery Game Copy linkAlbertsons Hires Former Walt Disney Exec To Lead Digital Marketing Copy linkH-E-B Extends Grocery Delivery To Waco Through Shipt Partnership Copy linkMillennials And The Marketplace Copy link7-Eleven Completes 77 Drone Deliveries Copy link99 Ranch Makes East Coast Debut In Former New Jersey Pathmark Copy linkNPD Group Says ‘Millions’ Will Increase Their Virtual Shopping This Year Copy linkGiant Food's Remodeled Fairfax Store Will Showcase Enhanced Foodservice Offerings Copy linkWhole Foods Selects Dunnhumby To Aid Customer Merchandise Strategy Copy linkMeat Institute Creates New Shopping App For Consumers Copy linkAcme Converting 100 Positions To Part-Time In Northern New Jersey, Offering Buyout For Some Copy linkNew Food Co-Op, Green Top Grocery, Coming To Illinois Copy linkAsian Grocer Looks To Expand In Northeast Copy linkSchnucks To Relocate Cool Valley, Missouri, Store As It Takes Over Nearby Shop ’n Save Copy linkKeHE's Summer Selling Show Marks Record Attendance, 'Best Of' Awards Presented Copy linkShopRite Debuts Free Health Programs And Services For Shoppers Toggle panel: Yoast SEO Premium Yoast SEO Premium Help center Content optimization Good SEO score Social Readability Needs improvement Instacart Good SEO score + Add keyword Snippet preview Show information about the snippet editorYou can click on each element in the preview to jump to the Snippet Editor. SEO title preview: Bashas’ Teams With Instacart For Same-Day Grocery Delivery Slug preview:www.theshelbyreport.com/2017/03/03/bashas-instacart-grocery-delivery/ Meta description preview: Mar 3, 2017 - Bashas' shoppers who live in Arizona's Valley area now can get their groceries delivered through Instacart. Edit snippet Focus keyword Show information about the focus keywordEnter a focus keyword Instacart Analysis Show information about the content analysis Mark this result in the text Bad SEO scoreYou're linking to another page with the focus keyword you want this page to rank for. Consider changing that if you truly want this page to rank. Bad SEO scoreNo images appear in this page, consider adding some as appropriate. OK SEO scoreThe text contains 273 words. This is slightly below the recommended minimum of 300 words. Add a bit more copy. Good SEO scoreThis page has 0 nofollowed link(s) and 3 normal outbound link(s). Good SEO scoreThe focus keyword appears in the first paragraph of the copy. Good SEO scoreThe keyword density is 1.8%, which is great; the focus keyword was found 5 times. Good SEO scoreThe meta description contains the focus keyword. Good SEO scoreThe length of the meta description is sufficient. Good SEO scoreThe page title has a nice length. Good SEO scoreThe focus keyword appears in the URL for this page. Good SEO scoreYou've never used this focus keyword before, very good. Insights Prominent words The following words and word combinations occur the most in the content. These give an indication of what your content focuses on. If the words differ a lot from your topic, you might want to rewrite your content accordingly. bashas shoppers delivery instacart bashas customers Read our ultimate guide to keyword research to learn more about keyword research and keyword strategy. Toggle panel: Custom Header Elements Custom Header Elements Custom Logo Upload Header Banner Navigation Menu Toggle panel: Posts Extra Posts Extra This boxes show only if you select post format need extra options Toggle panel: Insert Script to <head> Insert Script to <head> Add some code to <head>. Toggle panel: Page Layout Page Layout Custom Page if you want build fully customizable page, Enable this option Theme style none full boxed boxed2 Select theme style, none mean you will use the default layout or what you set by theme options -> General Settings -> Theme style Page Layout none Right Sidebar Left Sidebar Both Sidebar Both Right Sidebar Both Left Sidebar no Sidebar Select page layout, none mean you will use the default layout or what you set by theme options -> General Settings -> Theme layout Main Sidebar Select main sidebar Secondary Sidebar Select secondary sidebar Toggle panel: Content Ads Content Ads Fixed On Scroll Right Banner Left Banner Toggle panel: Page Background Page Background Background color Background Image Upload Background Position Background Repeat Background Attachment Background size Toggle panel: Post Layout Post Layout Post Layouts Post Feature image Layout, none mean you will use the default layout or what you set by theme options -> General Settings -> post settings -> post layout Cover Image Upload cover image for full width covers post layouts, leave empty to use feature image instead Toggle panel: Revisions Revisions Kristen Cloud, 1 min ago (March 3, 2017 @ 16:24:56) Kristen Cloud, 1 min ago (March 3, 2017 @ 16:24:20) Thank you for creating with WordPress. Version 4.7.2 Close media panel Insert Media Create Gallery Create Video Playlist Featured Image Insert from URL Insert Media Upload FilesMedia Library Expand Details Filter by typeFilter by dateSearch Media Search media items... Deselect ATTACHMENT DETAILS Bashas-and-Instacart-Artwork.jpg March 3, 2017 59 KB 800 × 600 Edit Image Delete Permanently URL http://www.theshelbyreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Bashas-and-Instacart-Artwork.jpg Title Bashas-and-Instacart-Artwork Caption Alt Text Description Required fields are marked * Slide link Shortcodes Ultimate Use this field to add custom links to slides used with Slider, Carousel and Custom Gallery shortcodes ATTACHMENT DISPLAY SETTINGS Alignment Link To Size 1 selected Clear Insert into post Choose Files

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *