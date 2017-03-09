Meijer Rolling Out Home Delivery Across Footprint

Meijer is expanding home delivery service through its partnership with Shipt. The service will be available across the retailer’s six-state footprint, starting with Grand Rapids, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, and will follow with other major markets in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Shipt because together we can offer customers across the Midwest a whole new level of convenience, product variety and service not available before,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “Now customers can shop a complete grocery list online, having access to our world-class assortment of fresh produce, meat, dairy and a number of other essentials that Shipt will hand select from a local Meijer store and deliver to a customer’s doorstep.”

Beginning March 29, Meijer customers in Grand Rapids with a Shipt membership will have the ability to shop 55,000 items across Meijer stores using the Shipt smartphone app (iOS, Android) or place orders directly through shipt.com. Customers can schedule their orders to be delivered in as little as one hour, seven days a week. Meijer and Shipt also will launch the service in Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis area in April. Other major markets in the Midwest will be announced in the coming months.

“The way our customers shop continues to evolve,” said Meijer Chairman Hank Meijer. “We believe the high-touch service that Shipt offers, coupled with what our customers love about shopping at Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience.”

Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt, says the expansion of service at Meijer stores also will help create an estimated 10,000 jobs in six states in 2017. Shipt will build networks of hundreds of personal shoppers and identify opportunities to support community organizations in each Meijer market offering the service.

“We are excited to partner with a leader in the retail industry who continues to put the customer first,” he said.

Meijer says the decision to expand the availability of digital home delivery comes after its successful launch of the service in the Detroit area last fall. Shipt members in the Detroit area have placed more than 65,000 orders since September.

The Shipt delivery service is membership-based, with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

After signing up for Shipt, members can digitally shop a selection of Meijer groceries, fresh produce and everyday essentials, including baby, health and beauty products. They also note any preferences, choose a preferred delivery window and pay for their order. A Shipt shopper will hand pick the items and deliver them in as little as one hour after the order is placed.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours a day, Shipt deliveries will be available at most store locations around the clock, seven days a week, with the exception of certain holidays.