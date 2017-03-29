Americans are increasingly seeking out fueling locations based on the quality of the food associated with the gas station, according to new national survey results released by NACS. The association represents the convenience store industry, which sells 80 percent of the fuel purchased in the U.S.

While survey results show that gas price is still the primary determinant in selecting a station, an increasing percentage of consumers say that the quality of items inside the store dictates where they buy fuel. In fact, one in seven drivers (16 percent) say that the in-store offer is driving their fueling decision, a five-point increase since 2015.

A majority (51 percent) of American drivers still say that the gas price is the reason that they prefer a specific store or chain, but that is a six-point drop over the past two years.

Because of the expanded food and beverage offers at stores, fueling customers also are going inside the store more: 42 percent of those fueling up also went inside the store, a seven-point jump from two years ago. For those going inside, the most popular reasons were to pay for gas at the register (50 percent), buy a beverage (45 percent) or buy a snack (36 percent). More than one in five (22 percent) say they used the restroom. Overall, 8 percent say they bought a sandwich or meal, and that percentage jumps to 13 percent for younger consumers age 18-34.

“The numbers clearly show the growing trend of consumers seeking out food and beverages as part of their fueling experience. While retailers know they need to aggressively compete on gas prices—67 percent of Americans say they will drive five minutes out of their way to save 5 cents per gallon—it also shows that there are other ways to compete for customers with a quality in-store offer,” said NACS VP of Strategic Industry Initiatives Jeff Lenard.

Gasoline demand in 2016 reached a record 9.32 million barrels per day in 2016, but only 33 percent of American drivers report that they drove more in 2016. For those who say they drove more, 41 percent cited their job as the main reason, as opposed to only 8 percent who cited gas prices.

Others findings from the survey results include:

• Three in four (73 percent) fuel customers pay by debit (37 percent) or credit (36 percent) card. Debit cards are most popular with younger consumers age 18-34 (45 percent).

• Evening rush is the most popular time to purchase fuel (36 percent), significantly more than morning rush (22 percent).

• Nearly half (46 percent) of consumers say they have gotten a discount for their fuel by using a loyalty card or app and 23 percent have gotten a discount for paying by cash.

• For those purchasing a sandwich or meal, 56 percent say they eat in their car, compared to 34 percent who eat it once they arrive at their destination and 10 percent who eat at tables in the store.

• Drivers expect that gas prices will increase throughout 2017. They predict that prices will be $2.84 at year’s end, a 52-cent increase from prices on Jan. 1.

The survey results were released as part of the 2016 NACS Retail Fuels Report, which examines conditions and trends that could impact gasoline prices.

The survey was conducted online by Penn Schoen Berland; 1,114 U.S. adults who purchase fuel for a vehicle such as a car, truck or van at least once per month were surveyed Jan. 4-6.