Food Universe Marks Second Corporate Store In Queens

Key Food Stores, a chain of primarily independently owned and corporate grocery stores, has opened its newest Food Universe location at 35-10 Francis Lewis Boulevard in Bayside, New York. It marks the company’s second corporate store in Queens.

The 15,500-s.f. unit has been renovated. The expanded produce department provides shoppers with many fresh and organic options. The meat department features a butcher with custom cut-to-order services available. The remodeled deli department offers customers a full line of Boars Head products, a larger grab-and-go selection, catering services and specialty hand-cut cheeses. In the bakery, a variety of donuts and pastries are supplied from Rockland Bakery, and there is a new self-serve coffee station featuring cappuccino, espresso, hot chocolate and more. The store now stocks a selection of Greek products and features a new cold beer section as well.

“Over the past year and half, we’ve invested so much time, energy and money into completely remodeling this store to bring the Bayside community the grocery store it deserves,” said John Durante, Key Food’s VP of business development.

Additionally, senior citizens are eligible for a 5 percent discount on Tuesday, home delivery is available and Instacart’s services will soon be available at the store.