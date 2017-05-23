Albertsons’ New E-Commerce Hires Come From Macy’s, Levi’s

Albertsons Cos. has hired two digital leaders who collectively add 30 years of digital leadership experience in product and digital technology, respectively: Karl Varsanyi, who helped develop macys.com into one of the largest e-commerce sites in the U.S.; and Ramiya Iyer, who was instrumental in building and scaling Levi Strauss & Co.’s platforms and analytic capabilities worldwide.

Varsanyi joins Albertsons as group VP of digital product management with responsibility for the digital experience (web, app and in-store) for all brands and locations. Albertsons says Varsanyi is a customer experience leader with 16 years of practice in the digital retail and technology industries. He has a strong track record of building new innovative products, platforms, teams and cultures across digital and physical retail, having most recently turned Macy’s into an omnichannel retailing leader as its group VP of product management, strategy and experience.

Iyer joins Albertsons as group VP of IT digital and marketing/merchandising. She has a deep understanding of how digital technology is changing consumers’ shopping behavior, and she brings a unique combination of retail, technology and global leadership experience, according to Albertsons. Prior to her tenure as the VP of e-commerce at Levi’s, she held various IT leadership roles at Walmart.com and SamsClub.com.

“After being relatively unaffected by digital for many years, the grocery industry is starting to see several parts of the customer journey being transformed by digital. In this context, we need to continue to enhance our digital capabilities, and Karl and Ramiya will play a key role in this journey,” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital marketing and e-commerce.

Iyengar himself joined the company in January with more than 20 years of e-commerce experience, most recently with the Walt Disney Co. where he built, enhanced and optimized e-commerce capabilities across an ecosystem spanning 20 websites and apps.

“The addition of these leaders with diverse and rich retail experiences will position us to accelerate our efforts to having a differentiated digital experience for our customers,” said Anuj Dhanda, EVP and chief information officer.

Albertsons says that, together, these additions underscore its commitment to e-commerce leadership in the grocery industry with proven experience building winning digital strategies around well-known brands. The company says it is an established leader in digital marketing and e-commerce, with a popular just for U digital loyalty program, a growing e-commerce home delivery program and wide range of digital and data capabilities.