Bashas’ Names 13 Finalists In Donut Flavor Contest

Thirteen kid and teen finalists have been named in Bashas’ Supermarkets’ second annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest.

After reviewing more than 100 entries, a team of judges whittled down the field to the 13 finalists–a baker’s dozen. The judges weighed creativity, flavor combination and individuality to choose the finalists. The kids and teens ages 6 to 18 came up with a host of tantalizing combinations, according to the Chandler, Arizona-based grocery chain.

A panel of celebrity judges will help choose the winning donut, which will be announced on Tuesday, May 30, just in time for National Donut Day on Friday, June 2. Ten percent of all Bashas’ donut sales on National Donut Day will go directly to The Salvation Army in honor of the Donut Girls’ 100th Anniversary.

In addition to earning the title of Official Donut Ambassador, the winning entrant will have his or her donut added to Bashas’ bakery roster, which currently comprises 59 different varieties. The donut will be available across Arizona the entire month of June, joining the grocer’s other made-from-scratch treats, including donuts, fritters, croissants, danishes, brownies, frosted cookies, cakes and cupcakes. The winner also will receive a dozen donuts every week for a year and a Bashas’ gift card. Each of the other 12 finalists will receive a gift card and a dozen donuts as well.

The public also is invited to choose their favorite creation via Bashas’ Facebook page; the donut flavor that receives the top votes will receive a “People’s Choice” Award and an additional Bashas’ gift card. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. MST on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

Among the finalists:

Banana Split Sundae: A plain donut with banana cream filling, strawberry icing, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with crushed ice cream cones. (Chloe, age 11, Litchfield Park)

A plain donut with banana cream filling, strawberry icing, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with crushed ice cream cones. (Chloe, age 11, Litchfield Park) Blueberry Cheesecake: A bar donut with blueberry filling with cream cheese and blueberry icing. (Sabrina, age 14, Maricopa)

A bar donut with blueberry filling with cream cheese and blueberry icing. (Sabrina, age 14, Maricopa) Caramel Apple Fritter: A delectable apple fritter filled with applesauce and topped with apples and a caramel glaze. (Landon, age 8, Peoria)

A delectable apple fritter filled with applesauce and topped with apples and a caramel glaze. (Landon, age 8, Peoria) Chocolate M&M Donut: A chocolate donut with white chocolate frosting, topped with mini M&Ms. (Tanner, age 6, Flagstaff)

A chocolate donut with white chocolate frosting, topped with mini M&Ms. (Tanner, age 6, Flagstaff) Dole Whip Donut: A twist on the Disneyland Dole Whip Float, it’s a donut with pineapple filling, topped with lemon, powdered sugar and yellow sprinkles. (Macy, age 16, Surprise)

A twist on the Disneyland Dole Whip Float, it’s a donut with pineapple filling, topped with lemon, powdered sugar and yellow sprinkles. (Macy, age 16, Surprise) Holy Cannoli: A plain donut frosted with a creamy cannoli mixture of mascarpone cheese, chocolate chips and cinnamon, dipped in crushed cannoli shells. (Waylon, age 8, Phoenix)

A plain donut frosted with a creamy cannoli mixture of mascarpone cheese, chocolate chips and cinnamon, dipped in crushed cannoli shells. (Waylon, age 8, Phoenix) Key Lime Pie: A glazed donut filled with key lime pie filling and graham cracker crumbs sprinkled on top. (Allie, age 12, Surprise)

A glazed donut filled with key lime pie filling and graham cracker crumbs sprinkled on top. (Allie, age 12, Surprise) The Majestic, Unitastic Pop in Your Mouth Donut: Unicorn donut with all the colors of the rainbow, includes sprinkles mixed into the batter and Froot Loops on top of the glaze representing the spirit of the unicorn and glitter for shine. (Lily, age 16, Tucson)

Unicorn donut with all the colors of the rainbow, includes sprinkles mixed into the batter and Froot Loops on top of the glaze representing the spirit of the unicorn and glitter for shine. (Lily, age 16, Tucson) Mint Chip: A rich chocolate donut dipped in a minty chocolate frosting, topped with mini chocolate chips and green jimmy sprinkles. (Bryssa, age 9, Queen Creek)

A rich chocolate donut dipped in a minty chocolate frosting, topped with mini chocolate chips and green jimmy sprinkles. (Bryssa, age 9, Queen Creek) The Pancake: A donut filled with maple cream, topped with a glaze, cinnamon, with powdered sugar and bacon crumbles sprinkled on top. (Austen, age 9, Litchfield Park)

A donut filled with maple cream, topped with a glaze, cinnamon, with powdered sugar and bacon crumbles sprinkled on top. (Austen, age 9, Litchfield Park) Princess Donut: A pink donut with a mixture of cotton candy and bubble-gum-flavored icing, with pink coloring and sprinkles on top (Morgan, age 9, Mesa)

A pink donut with a mixture of cotton candy and bubble-gum-flavored icing, with pink coloring and sprinkles on top (Morgan, age 9, Mesa) Salted Caramel Mocha: A cappuccino cream-stuffed donut spread with a thin layer of chocolate icing, drizzled with caramel and topped with sea salt. (Halle, age 15, Mesa)

A cappuccino cream-stuffed donut spread with a thin layer of chocolate icing, drizzled with caramel and topped with sea salt. (Halle, age 15, Mesa) Sprinkled Strawberries & Cream: A Bavarian-styled donut filled with traditional Bavarian cream topped with strawberry frosting and garnished with white and pink sprinkles (Aiden, age 8, Avondale)

About Bashas’ Family of Stores

Bashas’, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, was founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha Sr. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.