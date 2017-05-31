Shaw’s links store renovations to food bank and community donations

Shaw’s Supermarkets continues to invest in its stores and give back to the community by donating to a number of food banks and other local organizations.

Shaw’s and Star Market have been part of the New England and Boston food store mix for a long time. Shaw’s is one of the oldest continuously operated supermarkets in the U.S., with roots dating back to 1860. Star Market has been serving Boston-area customers since 1915. Throughout the five New England states, there are 153 Shaw’s and Star Market store locations employing approximately 18,000 people.

In 2017, Shaw’s has celebrated six store remodels. In January, it was Littleton, New Hampshire, and Milford, Massachusetts. In February, Northbridge and Norwood, Massachusetts; and in March: Bath, Maine, and Braintree, Massachusetts.

In April, Star Market celebrated some grand reopenings of its own (see subhead below).

A few other Shaw’s will celebrate grand reopenings this year, with substantial store renovations also expected.

Ken Rinaldi, Shaw’s VP of retail operations, said the renovations have included indoor painting, interior décor and department upgrades. The company has upgraded and renovated many of its stores since 2014, evaluating its stores for renovation each year. The criteria for a store renovation depends on the age of the store and the last time it was remodeled as well as input from the store’s customers and employees.

All of the store upgrades include attention to the store’s prepared food offerings and ready-to-eat products; organic and natural; and all perishable departments, including produce, meat, bakery, seafood and deli. Not only products are evaluated but so are equipment and services, lighting and energy efficiencies.

Shaw’s links the store renovations to substantial donations to food banks and community organizations.

“By helping to create stronger communities, we enhance the quality of life for our customers and our employees. So, supporting local communities is very important to Shaw’s. And we have a history of supporting local schools, youth sports programs, hunger relief, etc.,” said Rinaldi.

At each of the six grand reopening store celebrations this year, Shaw’s made a $250 gift card donation to the police department and a $250 gift card donation to the fire department. Shaw’s also made a $1,000 donation to a local community organization. In Bath, it was the Maritime Museum; in Braintree, Braintree Food Pantry; in Littleton, Boys & Girls Club of North Country; in Milford, Milford Youth Center; in Northbridge, Whitin Community Center; and in Norwood, the Norwood High School music program.

Shaw’s also saw the grand reopening celebrations as great opportunities to celebrate and present checks to two of its food bank partners: $15,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank and $16,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

One of the programs run in the stores was the “Hunger Is” campaign. The Albertsons Cos. Foundation, the Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation all participated in Hunger Is, a joint charitable program designed to raise awareness and funds to end childhood hunger in America.

Albertsons has awarded more than $4.6 million to fund 110 programs throughout the country.

Star Market celebrates four grand reopenings in Greater Boston

Star Market, a division of Albertsons, has celebrated grand reopenings at stores in Allston, Brighton, Mt. Auburn–Cambridge and Belmont, Massachusetts.

Since 1915, Star Market has been serving customers in Massachusetts, and the company remains focused on becoming the premier food retailer in Greater Boston, said Joe Kelley, VP and GM of Star Market.

“The same values, such as hard work, family and a principle of serving the customer first, still apply today, more than 100 years later. These four grand reopenings showcase our commitment to local communities and providing our valued customers with stores that feature an enhanced shopping experience with greater selections, convenience and variety,” he said.

Each of the store locations now features expanded produce, meat and seafood varieties in addition to a large selection of natural, gluten-free, organic and local products. The Mt. Auburn and Brighton stores also added Starbucks stores.

The locations also may include any or all of the following:

• Expanded prepared meals and hot foods, including freshly made pizza, grilled chicken and a noodle bar.

• Meat department with a larger selection of all-natural and organic meats.

• New signature bakery that features new pick-your-own cases with a larger product variety.

• A wide range of natural, organic and gluten-free products throughout the store.

• Produce department that includes a variety of organics and fresh-cut-in-store fruits and vegetables.

• Bulk nut and grain displays and in-store-made peanut butter.

• Increased selection of all-natural and organic fresh seafood.

In total, Star Market has about 3,000 employees working at 19 Boston-area store locations. Many team members have worked for the company for 20, 30, 40, even 50-plus years.

The following employees were recognized during the grand reopenings for their years of service: Robert Patterson, 51 years; Peter Tabor, 51 years; David Tobey, 45 years; and Patrick Zambito, 39 years.

As part of the celebration, Star Market also presented donations to local organizations at each of the four ribbon-cutting ceremonies:

• 250 to local police department

• 250 to local fire department

• 1,000 was given to the following local community organizations:

* Cambridge Family & Children’s Services

* Belmont S.P.O.R.T.

* Cradles to Crayons

* The Kennedy Day School.