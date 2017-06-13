Tennessee Retailer And Supplier Of The Year Awarded

The Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association (TGCSA) has recognized Steve Trout of K-VA-T Food City as the 2017 Retailer of the Year and John Edd Wampler of Family Brands as Supplier of the Year. The awards were presented at a ceremony at TGCSA’s annual convention at the Knoxville Convention Center on June 8.

The TGCSA Board of Directors annually bestows these industry awards on leaders who have distinguished themselves through outstanding store or supplier operations, notable contributions to the food industry, community service and service to the association.

Trout is a 48-year veteran of the grocery industry, having started at Piggly Wiggly as a high school student in Belfry, Kentucky. During his career at K-VA-T, he has served in nearly every possible position. He distinguished himself in his current position as district manager in the aftermath of the devastating Gatlinburg wildfires, serving on the area task force that raised and disbursed more than $1 million to residents affected by the disaster.

“I am so proud to have been chosen for this wonderful recognition by my peers,” said Trout. “I have a lot of respect for my colleagues and TGCSA, and I’m humbled by this honor.”

Wampler is a native and lifelong resident of Lenoir City, where he has worked in the meatpacking business his family started in 1947. A former chairman of the TGCSA Board of Directors, Wampler is an active community and food industry leader.

TGCSA Board Chairman Terry Roberts praised Trout and Wampler for their achievements.

“Steve and John Edd both have been excellent leaders in their respective companies and represent the high standards that are required for success in our competitive industry.”

Ingram, Parvin inducted into the TGEF Hall of Eagles

In more TGCSA news, Gary Ingram of Associated Wholesale Grocers and Brady Parvin of K-VA-T Food City have been inducted into the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation (TGEF) Hall of Eagles.

The TGEF Board of Trustees established the Hall of Eagles in 1992 as a recognition for leaders who have distinguished themselves in support of the foundation’s mission. Now in its 32nd year, the TGEF provides higher-education scholarships for employees and children and spouses of employees of companies in the membership of the TGCSA. Scholarship funds are raised through the efforts of industry leaders like Ingram and Parvin, who are the 38th and 39th inductees in the history of the Hall of Eagles.

Ingram has been involved in TGEF fundraising activities since his days with Malone & Hyde in the late 1970s. Since 2003 he has worked as advertising manager for AWG, where he has spearheaded the wholesaler’s golf tournament, proceeds from which have benefited the scholarship programs of TGEF. In all, Ingram’s efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships

Parvin has been involved in TGEF’s East Tennessee Golf Classic fundraiser for several years and, for the last three years, has served as the event’s chairman. Under Parvin’s leadership the committee raised more than $100,000 toward TGEF’s scholarship programs.

“Through their efforts both Gary and Brady have made a lasting impact on the families of Tennessee’s food industry,” said Chad Murphy, chairman of the TGEF Board of Trustees.“It is truly fitting that these leaders be recognized with this honor.”