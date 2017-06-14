Joanne Mendes, executive director of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA), has notified the organization’s board of directors that she plans to retire this fall. Mendes has served as the leader of the group since spring 2016.

Mendes helped lead the association during its formation after the Independent Oil Marketers of New England and the New England Convenience Store Association merged to form NECSEMA.

In addition to Mendes, the association is led by Gwen Forman of Cumberland Farms, association chair; Lisa Lawringer Brown, director of marketing and membership; and Ray Leather, director of energy and environmental affairs.

A description of the executive director position has been posted to various trade job sites.