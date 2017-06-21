Subway Exec Joins Dollar General As Chief Information Officer

Carman Wenkoff has joined Dollar General as EVP and chief information officer, effective July 10. He replaces current CIO Ryan Boone, who recently announced his retirement. Wenkoff brings a broad range of experience to Dollar General with success in implementing digital strategies and payment and loyalty solutions at the retail level, according to the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer.

“I am excited to have someone with Carman’s experience and digital expertise to be joining our team to lead this important part of the business,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “We continue to focus on enhancing our digital presence and meeting our customers when and how they decide to engage with us. I’m confident with Carman’s vision we will continue to strengthen these efforts as well as leveraging technology to improve our processes, lower costs and drive a better customer experience.”

Wenkoff most recently served as chief information officer and chief digital officer for Subway restaurants where under his leadership the IT team created an innovative digital marketing platform and point-of-sale system, and other integrated store technology solutions to help increase sales and profitability. Prior to his role at Subway, Wenkoff was part of the IT and management team at Subway restaurant’s franchisee-owned Independent Purchasing Cooperative and served as chairman of the Retail Gift Card Association. Prior to that, he served in senior IT management positions with several tech firms focused on digital marketing and payment and loyalty solutions.

Wenkoff began his career in law and served as general counsel for Pivotal Corp. He also served as VP of operations/finance and general counsel for Ontain Corp., a technology company focused on mobile and retail merchant solutions.

Wenkoff earned his BBA degree from Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada. He earned his law degree at the University of Victoria in Victoria, Canada. He was admitted to practice law in both the Province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Washington.

Dollar General operates nearly 14,000 stores in 44 states.