Gulf Oil of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, has appointed Eric Johnson president and CEO. He succeeds Jerry Ashcroft, who resigned June 10 to pursue other interests.

Johnson is a 26-year veteran of the energy industry with extensive executive leadership experience. Prior to joining Gulf, he held several leadership roles in operations and logistics.

“Gulf is an iconic brand and a strategically located asset platform that we are dedicated to investing in and growing. I am honored to join Gulf’s experienced leadership team, committed staff and significant partners to further extend and secure our impact on the industry,” said Johnson.

Gulf Oil is a diverse refined products terminaling, storage and logistics business and a distributor of motor fuels in the U.S. It owns and operates a network of 17 terminals with more than 14 million barrels of refined product storage capacity. Gulf has access to the Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and New York Harbor supply hubs.