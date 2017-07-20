New Resources Encourage More Recycling Of Foodservice Packaging

Communities and recycling professionals now have access to new recycling outreach materials, thanks to the Foodservice Packaging Institute’s (FPI) free Resident Education Kit. The comprehensive kit shares dozens of images, researched terms, best practices and other resources for adding foodservice packaging to new or existing recycling programs.

“For years we have collaborated with industry professionals, material recovery facilities, residents and recycling program coordinators to learn how to encourage more recycling of foodservice packaging,” said Lynn Dyer, president of FPI. “This past year we specifically focused on getting input that would result in education and awareness resources to effectively increase the amount of cups, containers, bags and more that get recycled.”

The kit includes recommended language and best practices related to foodservice packaging. Other complimentary resources include a customizable educational flyer; key takeaways from a foodservice packaging recycling survey; and a library of high-resolution images of clean paper and plastic cups, containers, pizza and sandwich boxes, paper bags and more.

“Whether you already have recycling outreach materials or you’re starting from scratch, our kit gives you valuable resources and tried-and-true verbiage and images for a successful recycling campaign,” said Dyer.

“The District of Columbia has adopted a bold vision to divert 80 percent of all solid waste through source reduction, reuse, recycling, composting and anaerobic digestion,” said Annie White, manager of the Office of Waste Diversion at D.C. Department of Public Works. “As the District expands our program to include foodservice packaging, the FPI’s resources have been tremendously valuable. Educating residents is critical to any recycling program.”

The Resident Education Kit is part of FPI’s Foodservice Packaging Recovery Toolkit, which aims to educate foodservice operators, communities, materials recovery facilities, end markets and others on successful recovery programs. It provides resources related to the collection, processing and marketing of recovered foodservice packaging.