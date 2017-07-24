Rouses In Ocean Springs, Miss., Getting $2.5M Remodel

Rouses Markets is investing more than $2.5 million in a renovation of its Ocean Springs, Mississippi, store at 3164 Bienville Boulevard. CEO Donny Rouse says customers can expect extensive changes, more choices and a bigger focus on fresh and prepared foods. The renovation is expected to take four months.

“My family doesn’t just sell local, we think local down to how we lay out a store,” said Rouse. “Our first question is always, ‘How can we make this store an even better fit for the neighborhood?’”

The renovation is making room for a larger selection of prepared foods, baked goods, frozen food, and organic and specialty items.

“We’re also doing new layouts of our deli, bakery, seafood and floral departments to give customers a better shopping experience,” said Rouse. “I think people will really like the new layout.”

New floors and lighting also are being installed at store. Most work will be done at night to avoid inconveniencing customers, according to the grocer.

Ocean Springs is one of several remodels Rouses is undertaking this year. Rouses on St. Mary Street in the company’s hometown of Thibodaux, Louisiana, recently was updated. A newly acquired space at the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge currently is being renovated and is slated for an early fall opening.

The Gulf Coast grocery chain operates 46 stores in Louisiana and has eight stores in Mississippi and Lower Alabama.