Stew Leonard’s in Danbury, Connecticut, has partnered with Vroom Service Now for delivery of the grocer’s meals in under an hour.

“While the Leonards first started as milk deliverymen 100 years ago, offering home meal delivery is an exciting new chapter in my family’s fresh food business,” said Jake Tavello, store director of Stew Leonard’s in Danbury and grandson of founder Stew Leonard Sr. “Since the Danbury store first partnered with Vroom in mid-June, we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from our customers. People love the convenience of having their favorite Stew’s items delivered right to their home, office or dorm room.”

Stew Leonard’s menu on Vroom Service Now offers a selection of more than 60 hot and prepared foods for delivery, including barbecue offerings, wings, poppers, mozzarella sticks and a pulled pork sandwich made with pork that’s smoked in-house daily. Dips, fruit bowls and drinks also are available as is a selection of heat-and-serve items, including artisan flatbread pizza, barbecue ribs and stuffed loaves.

Shoppers who live in Danbury, Brookfield, New Milford, Bethel, Newtown, Sandy Hook, New Fairfield, Ridgefield, Redding and Bridgewater are eligible for delivery. Delivery from Stew Leonard’s is available during the week beginning at 9 a.m. and on weekends at 10 a.m.

Stew Leonard’s operates five stores in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, and in Farmingdale and Yonkers, New York. A sixth store will open in East Meadow, New York, this year.