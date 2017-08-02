New Hampshire Grocers Launch Double Up Food Bucks Program

Select New Hampshire grocery stores are launching the healthy food incentive program, “Double Up Food Bucks,” in August.

Double Up matches the value of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) spent on locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, helping low income families bring home more nutritious, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Participating Double Up New Hampshire grocery stores include Vista Foods (Laconia), Sully’s Superette (Goffstown), Sully’s Superette (Allenstown) and Berlin Marketplace (Berlin).

All of the participating stores are member-owners of Associated Grocers of New England, a retailer-owned cooperative grocery wholesaler based in Pembroke, New Hampshire.

“We are thrilled to bring this proven program to some of our New Hampshire stores,” said Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England. “Food insecurity is a real challenge in New Hampshire, and being able to offer locally grown, healthy fruits and vegetables to low-income families is a big win. It’s good for our customers, our local farmers and local businesses.”

Customers receive 50 percent off New England grown produce purchased with their SNAP/EBT card, up to $20 a day. The discount will be automatically applied at the register.

The Double Up program will begin in early August and run throughout the New Hampshire growing season, while funding is available.

“Double Up is a win-win-win,” said Oran Hesterman, president and CEO of Fair Food Network, which developed the Double Up model in 2009 in Michigan. “Low-income families bring home more healthy food, local farmers sell more produce, and more food dollars stay in the local economy. Each has a positive ripple effect of benefits.”