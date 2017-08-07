Stater Bros. Markets is expanding its Instacart service in Orange County, Long Beach, San Diego and Simi Valley. Beginning Tuesday, Stater Bros. will expand this service to locations covering zip codes in areas of the Inland Empire, the San Gabriel Valley, the Low Desert and Los Angeles.

These zip codes include: 90713, 90715, 90716, 90670, 90701, 90623, 90621, 90242, 90638, 90241, 90630, 90706, 90703, 90620, 90712, 90650, 91746, 91791, 91792, 91748, 91745, 91706, 91790, 91789, 91732, 91765, 91744, 90601, 91722, 91723, 91724, 91737, 91711, 91767, 91730, 91786, 91739, 91750, 91784, 91701, 91768, 91708, 91766, 91761, 91762, 91764, 91710, 91763, 91709, 92405, 92411, 92401, 92408, 92410, 92313, 92377, 92316, 92337, 92335, 92376, 92336, 92324, 92518, 92508, 92504, 92557, 92506, 92509, 92553, 92501, 92507, 92881, 92860, 92505, 92882, 92879, 92880, 92503, 91752, 92883, 92203, 92210, 92253, 92201, 92211, 92260 and 92270.

“Partnering with the best, most beloved local grocery retailers is a key cornerstone of our business,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, SVP of business development at Instacart. “Stater Bros. is a beloved brand, and we are proud of this partnership that allows us to bring customers a whole new range of products with delivery in as little as an hour.”

Added Stater Bros. President & CEO Pete Van Helden, “With nearly 81 years behind our name, Stater Bros. trusted brand is centered on great quality, everyday low prices and exceptional service. Now our valued customers can enjoy that same great quality and take advantage of our everyday low prices while shopping from the convenience of their home. The expansion of Instacart demonstrates Stater Bros. ongoing commitment to accommodating the evolving needs of our valued customers.”

Stater Bros.’ customers can access Instacart home delivery service by visiting instacart.com/stater-bros. All Instacart orders must exceed $10. The delivery fee is $5.99 for delivery within two hours, and $7.99 for delivery within one hour for orders exceeding $35. An Instacart Express membership offers unlimited one-hour deliveries for an annual fee.

Stater Bros. currently operates 170 supermarkets in Southern California.