New CFO Mark Shamber Will Join SpartanNash In September

SpartanNash has appointed Mark Shamber as EVP and CFO, effective Sept. 11. Shamber previously served as CFO for specialty and organic food distributor United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

Following his departure from UNFI at the end of 2015, Shamber has been working as an independent consultant and serving as vice chairman of the board of directors of Day Kimball Healthcare Inc. Earlier in his career, Shamber worked in the audit practice of Ernst & Young and in the finance department of Reebok International.

As SpartanNash’s CFO and EVP, Shamber will direct finance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, internal audit, real estate and risk management. He will report to David Staples, president and CEO.

“We look forward to having Mark join our team,” Staples said. “Mark’s expertise in the food distribution industry, especially in the natural and organic space and with independent grocers and national chains, as well as his overall M&A prowess make him an excellent fit for SpartanNash and will help drive our future success.”

“Tom Van Hall, a critical member of our finance team for more than 14 years, has been acting as SpartanNash’s interim CFO since July of 2017. We are most grateful for his contributions and commitment to remaining on board to assist with Mark’s transition,” Staples added.

Second quarter food distribution sales increase nearly 15 percent

SpartanNash on Aug. 16 reported its sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth. Consolidated net sales for SpartanNash’s second quarter increased $67.1 million, or 3.7 percent, to $1.89 billion from $1.83 billion in the prior year quarter, due to approximately 15 percent sales growth driven by contributions from the company’s Caito Foods Service acquisition and continued growth from new and existing distribution customers.

Net food distribution sales were up $121.3 million, or 14.8 percent, to $941.6 million from $820.3 million the previous year.

“We continue to be very pleased with our distribution segments performance as it continues to deliver strong top and bottom-line growth,” said Dave Staples, president and CEO. “This strong performance help fuel our sales and earnings growth on a consolidated basis, despite slower than anticipated contributions from the recent acquisition and challenging retail market conditions.”

As it brings Caito’s operations, including its Fresh Kitchen facility, into the fold, SpartanNash is incorporating fresh-cut fruit and vegetables from those facilities into its Open Acres private brand. Those products now are available in corporate owned and independent stores serviced by SpartanNash’s Grand Rapids and Omaha distribution centers.

“As we continue to ramp up our product offerings and work on securing new business, we are testing the feasibility of rolling out these freshly prepared offerings to new and existing customers to our remaining western distribution centers by the end of the year,” Staples said.

The company’s retail segment net sales were $482.0 million vs. $501.8 million in the same period last year, with $11.6 million of the net sales decline driven by the sale or closure of retail stores and a 1.8 percent decrease in comparable store sales. Interim CFO Tom Van Hall said those results were was in line with previous quarters “despite the challenging retail environment.”

In SpartanNash’s military segment, sales were $471.1 million vs. $505.4 in the previous year period driven by overall sales declines at Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) operated commissaries.

In the latter part of the quarter, which ended July 15, the company launched its Fast Lane online ordering and curbside pickup service. The Fast Line service is now offered at 11 stores in Michigan and is expected to be rolled out close to 50 stores by the end of the year.

Also in the second quarter, SpartanNash introduced Our Family brand into the Michigan region to replace the Spartan brand. The company now has approximately 4,800 unique private brand products.

The company sold two stores during the quarter and another store at the beginning of the third quarter to new food distribution customers. Its store base now includes 150 corporate-owned retail stores vs. 160 stores in the prior year quarter.