NGA Hires VP Of Government Relations And Counsel

Christopher Jones, former legislative director and counsel for U.S. Representative Rick Crawford (R-AR), a member of the House Agriculture Committee and Nutrition Subcommittee, is joining the National Grocers Association (NGA), a trade association representing the independent supermarket industry. He will serve as VP and counsel of its government relations department. In this role, Jones will oversee the association’s team of lobbyists and manage a portfolio of issues including agriculture, nutrition and regulatory reform.

Jones joined Congressman Crawford’s staff in 2010 as a staff assistant and has held senior roles since 2011. In 2014, he served as NGA’s senior manager of government affairs before returning to Crawford’s office. During his time on Capitol Hill, Jones led a team of legislative aides, directed the activities of two subcommittees that Congressman Crawford chaired, and helped craft the 2014 Farm Bill.

“Chris has an outstanding reputation as a leader on food policy and as a fierce advocate for independent grocers, both on the Hill and as a returning member of our team,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “We’re excited to welcome Chris back and significantly expand our efforts to advocate for the independent supermarket industry before Congress and federal agencies.”

“Chris is someone who truly understands the important role independent retailers and wholesalers play in their communities,” said Greg Ferrara, SVP of government relations and public affairs at NGA. “By bringing him onboard, we’re ensuring independent grocers have an even stronger voice in Washington at a crucial time.”

“I am excited to be rejoining the NGA team in this leadership role and look forward to representing NGA on Capitol Hill to expand the voice of the independent supermarket industry in Washington, DC,” Jones said.

Jones recently received a juris doctor from George Mason University, and holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and finance from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.