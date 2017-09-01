Hallmark Partners With Funny Or Die For New Card Collection

Hallmark’s Shoebox brand is launching a new collection of greeting cards developed in partnership with the comedy brand Funny Or Die.

Funny Or Die collaborated with the creative team at Hallmark to develop designs and editorial for 24 cards. Earlier this year, the cards were displayed on Funny Or Die’s website for fans to vote for their favorites. Hallmark produced the top 12 cards for the Shoebox Funny Or Die card collection.

“The Shoebox brand is surprising, irreverent and sometimes edgy, so it was a natural fit for us to partner with Funny Or Die,” said Sarah Tobaben, creative director – Shoebox. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the team and create this hilarious collection for customers who are looking for humor that is fresh, relevant and unexpected. The voting process to select the winning card designs gave us great insight into the type of humor that resonates with Funny Or Die fans.”

The Shoebox Funny Or Die collection features 12 Everyday cards and is available at select Hallmark retailers and Hallmark.com. Birthday humor around getting older is a popular theme among many of the cards. For example, one card reads, “Everyone gets to be young once,” on the cover followed by, “Your turn’s over,” inside the card.

“Greeting cards provide a timeless platform for comedy,” said Dan Abramson, editor-in-chief of Funny Or Die. “Who knows how long the internet will stay around, but through this partnership with Hallmark, we are creating funny content in a way that lasts.”