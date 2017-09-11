Jel Sert Switches To CHEP Half Pallets For ‘100% Customer Satisfaction’

West Chicago, Illinois-based Jel Sert, known as the “makers of fun foods” like freezer bars, desserts and beverages, says there was nothing fun about the recycled half pallets it used to ship 100,000 cases of product to retailers annually. According to Jel Sert, the recycled pallets, with their inconsistent quality and unappealing appearance, led to product damage and customer complaints.

To address the issue, Jel Sert called on CHEP, a global provider of supply chain solutions serving the consumer goods, fresh food, beverage, manufacturing and retail sectors. Working together, the two teams agreed on a solution: CHEP’s pooled (shared) 40 x 24-inch half pallets for product transport and retail display.

“CHEP continues to be a strategic partner in providing multi-faceted solutions in the most cost-efficient manner to meet our supply chain challenges,” said Michael Martinez, VP of customer service and distribution at Jel Sert. “CHEP’s half pallet completes the professional appearance of our products, and shows as a display-ready pallet for our retailers.”

According to Jel Sert, its utilization of CHEP pallets has eliminated product damage and customer complaints within the last two years. By implementing both CHEP shared block pallets and half pallets, Jel Sert also has strengthened its sustainability program by avoiding 100,000 pounds of CO 2 and nearly 130,000 pounds of solid waste.

“Building a more efficient and sustainable supply chain is what CHEP is all about,” said Todd Hoff, VP of marketing and customer solutions, CHEP North America. “As this project proved, innovative solutions and a better supply chain are not possible without strong collaboration between trading partners.”

Read the full Jel Sert case study to learn more about Jel Sert, why they chose the CHEP half pallet and how the teams utilized “hands-on” collaboration for successful implementation.

The family-owned Jel Sert Co. was founded in 1926.