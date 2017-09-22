Ralphs Unveils Meal Kits At Select Stores, Plans Larger Rollout

Ralphs Grocery Co. is introducing pre-measured and prepared meal kits, called Prep+Pared, in its stores. The meal kits are available now in 25 Ralphs locations across Southern California, and by early 2018, shoppers will be able to purchase Prep+ Pared meal kits at more than 100 Ralphs locations.

“The meals are fresh-made, chef-inspired, restaurant-quality, easily prepared at home and affordable,” said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. “With Prep+Pared, we’ve taken all of the work behind planning and preparing a fresh, delicious meal and made it easy to cook in just minutes.”

All of the Prep+Pared meal kit ingredients are fresh, 100-percent prepped and measured and offer only what is needed to prepare the meal so there is no waste. Cooking time is about 20 minutes. Each Prep+Pared kit feeds two adults and ranges in price from $14 to $20, and there is no subscription needed.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier, and they have told us they want fresh, convenient and affordable meal solutions,” said Jabbar. “Our goal is to make home cooking easy, and we believe that our Prep+Pared meal kits will become a new favorite way for Ralphs customers to make dinner.”

There are currently eight different seasonal recipes available: Athena Lemon Chicken; Chicken Enchiladas; Chickpea Tofu Tikka; Chimichurri Steak; Crispy Fish Tacos; Peruvian Salmon; Stuffed Poblano Pepper; and Viet Lemon Grass Pork. More recipes will be introduced, with a focus on seasonal varieties.

A subsidiary of The Kroger Co., Ralphs operates 192 supermarkets from its headquarters in Los Angeles.