Jensen Meat Brings Slater’s 50/50 Bacon Burgers To Retailers

Slater’s 50/50, a Southern California restaurant that takes its name from its patented burger made of 50 percent ground beef and 50 percent bacon, has partnered with Jensen Meat Co. to bring its patty to grocery stores.

The product initially will be introduced to 77 Sam’s Club locations in Southern California and six in the Dallas market this month, according to Abel Olivera, CEO of Jensen Meat. The frozen patties will be offered in 2- and 4-pound packages with six or 12 individually quick-frozen (IQF) one-third pound patties.

“Baconmania shows no signs of receding,” said Olivera. “There is a huge demand for bacon products. In fact, national bacon reserves have hit a 50-year low.”

Olivera estimates that gross sales in the first year could conservatively exceed $10 million.

“We’re ecstatic to join forces with a company capable of maintaining Slater’s patent-worthy taste and quality and delivering it to customers around the country,” said Michael Nekhleh, president of Slater’s Restaurant Group, which owns Slater’s 50/50.

The licensing agreement was conceived and executed by Paul Leonhardt, president of Coastal Limited, a San Diego-based licensing and brand management agency.

“Bringing these two homegrown Southern California companies together to bring the Slater’s 50/50 burger sensation into people’s home was a natural fit,” said Leonhardt. “Slater’s 50/50 has won numerous awards, including Best Burger in California, since it was introduced in 2009. Jensen Meat, located in San Diego since 1958, has one of the newest, most modern meat processing plants west of the Mississippi and is proud to exceed USDA standards.”

Slater’s 50/50 has eight restaurants throughout Southern California, and a new restaurant in Dallas.

Jensen Meat Co. is a privately held processor and marketer of ground beef products. Located in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, California, the company has branded products sold under Fat Burger, Great Value, Kroger, Member’s Mark, Sysco and other licensed product extensions. Founded in 1958 by Reggie Jensen, it produces 75 million pounds of ground beef annually from its new 150,000-s.f. plant, where it manufactures 250 SKUs of IQF and fresh patties. Jensen Meat products are sold through retail, foodservice and club store channels throughout the U.S.