Giant Eagle Launches New Loyalty Program Fuelperks+

Giant Eagle Inc. is changing its fuelperks! customer loyalty program to offer more ways to save both in-store and at the fuel pump.

Customers now can earn perks while fueling at GetGo and also now have the choice of redeeming those perks on either their next GetGo fuel purchase—up to a free tank of gas—or on groceries inside Giant Eagle and Market District—up to 20 percent off of their next grocery purchase.

Called fuelperks+, the new program launched recently in the company’s Akron and Canton, Ohio area stores.

Like the traditional fuelperks! program, customers’ perks will be tracked via the Giant Eagle Advantage Card. Customers will continue to scan their Advantage Card each time a purchase is made inside a Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo location or whenever fuel is pumped at GetGo. Customers will earn one perk for every dollar spent on groceries and other eligible items inside a Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo store, and they will earn two perks for every gallon of fuel pumped at GetGo. Every 50 perks will equal two percent off groceries or 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. Customers can earn as many perks as they’d like and redeem them in their entirety for up to 20 percent off any grocery order or a free tank of gas up to 30 gallons. To help customers track their perk rewards and plan for redemption, Giant Eagle also is launching a new mobile app that includes a perk calculator to maximize savings.

“We appreciate and recognize how much our customers value the fuelperks! program, so we decided to evolve what is already an extremely valuable food and fuel rewards program in the market. fuelperks+ will not only provide even more benefits, but we have listened to our customers who have asked for more choice in how they earn and redeem their rewards,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “With this new fuelperks plus program, customers have more ways than ever to earn rewards, and have the flexibility to redeem them however they prefer.”

Donovan said that in addition to groceries and gas, perks can add up on more than 200 retailer gift cards, at in-store Starbucks locations, on Curbside Express online grocery orders, on dry cleaning by Dress For Success and inside GetGo locations on a selection of made-to-order subs, burgers, wraps, salads and beverages.

Additionally, perks will be earned on prescriptions at the Giant Eagle Pharmacy, with every five qualifying prescriptions equaling 50 perks. Customers also will earn perks on their prescription copays and out-of-pocket costs.

Donovan said since its inception in 2004, Giant Eagle’s fuelperks! loyalty program has gained wide shopper acceptance throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. With the majority of its customers scanning their Giant Eagle Advantage Card, the company says it awards hundreds of millions of dollars in free fuel every year.

More Giant Eagle news:

Giant Eagle Partners With Symphony EYC For Insights And More