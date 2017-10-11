BP To Reintroduce The Amoco Fuel Brand At Its Stations

BP will reintroduce its Amoco retail fuel brand to BP gas stations.

Last seen more than a decade ago in the U.S., the Amoco brand will be available to BP marketers as a complementary retail offering in cities where there could be additional growth opportunities.

BP also said it also will help resolve local, competitive station conflicts in markets where there may already be one or more BP stations in close proximity.

“The reintroduction of the historic Amoco brand is an exciting step forward in BP’s U.S. retail growth strategy, and it clearly demonstrates our commitment to helping our branded marketers grow their businesses,” said Rick Altizer, SVP of sales and marketing for BP Fuels North America.

Amoco-branded stations will offer all of the same consumer loyalty programs as BP-branded retail sites, including BP Driver Rewards. They also will sell all grades of gasoline with BP’s proprietary additive, Invigorate.

“BP has a very strong brand presence in the U.S. and now, with the addition of the Amoco brand, we have the opportunity to build further on this success and to give an important boost to our sales and marketing business in the U.S.,” Altizer said.

BP consumer research found that the Amoco brand still resonates with many American consumers, and that both it and the BP brand appeal to similar audiences. In light of the findings, the two brands will share a similar marketing strategy, leveraging the strengths of BP’s programs and the familiarity of the Amoco brand.

In line with its global fuels marketing strategy, BP expects to deliver an additional $1.4 billion in earnings growth from the fuels marketing business by 2021.

BP expects the first Amoco-branded stations to begin operating by the end of 2017.