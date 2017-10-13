Pear Bureau Northwest Hires Communications Specialist

Neil Ferguson has joined Pear Bureau Northwest as communications specialist. Ferguson brings a range of experience in communications, social media management, content strategy and journalism to the Pear Bureau Northwest team, the organization says.

Most recently, he handled editorial and marketing responsibilities as media content developer for Coroflot, a site aimed at connecting creatives with professional opportunities. Over the past eight years he also has established a reputation as a creative and reliable freelance journalist and editor, among other creative endeavors, according to the Pear Bureau.

“Joining the Pear Bureau is an exciting opportunity because I can combine my skills with a passion for food and eating well. As consumer awareness continues to move towards healthy eating and fresh produce, I feel like now is the ideal time to play a role in guiding people towards making educated choices and feeling passionate about what they eat. The Pear Bureau’s programs have been benefiting growers and consumers for over 85 years, and I feel honored to join such an established, respected organization,” said Ferguson.

Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO, added, “Neil’s versatile background in digital communications, journalism and social media will provide strong support for our objectives of growing our consumer presence online and contributing to our messaging towards all audiences. We are confident that his fresh perspective will help us share pear knowledge with consumers in a way that is fun, engaging and effective.”

Ferguson earned a B.A. in English and communications from the University of Texas at Austin. He lives in Portland, Ore., where he can explore the beautiful state on his bicycle, see live music, and discover new culinary experiences.