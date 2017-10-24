  • Search 
Robinson Fresh, Green Giant Fresh Debut Baby Vegetables Line

Robinson Fresh's Green Giant baby veggies line

A full line of baby vegetables is now available from Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Robinson Fresh under the Green Giant Fresh label. The product line, which includes baby squash, cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes, is “ideal for conscious consumers and likely to become popular for convenient, healthy snacking or easy meal preparation,” the company says.

“There is rising consumer demand for healthier snack foods, smaller portions and, ultimately, less food waste. This line of baby vegetables helps meet that demand,” said Michael Castagnetto, VP of global sourcing at Robinson Fresh. “With our Green Giant Fresh baby vegetable line, we have an opportunity to work with retailers to give consumers what they want and help shape the marketplace toward an innovative and consumer-driven landscape.”

There is an increasing number of single-person households, and more meals are being prepared at home. The USDA Healthy U.S.-Style Pattern recommends at least a cup of vegetables every day per person. However, studies have found that too many vegetables purchased at one time can lead to food waste. The new line of fresh produce items are available in 8-oz. bags with a handle on top for “grab-and-go access without the excess.”

Robinson Fresh, a division of C.H. Robinson, works with a worldwide network of regional and local growers to help provide fresh produce and solutions to the fresh industry. Since 2013, Robinson Fresh has operated as the exclusive provider of Green Giant Fresh dry vegetables, asparagus and avocados. The baby vegetable line is the latest example of the two companies working together to create what they say are meaningful solutions that bring innovation to the fresh produce industry.

