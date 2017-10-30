Raley’s Partners With American Homestead To Offer GMO-Free Pork

Raley’s has entered into a new partnership across all its stores with American Homestead Pork, a group of family farms, for a program that will offer several varieties of fresh pork, all non-GMO and antibiotic-free.

American Homestead is a group of thirty-five family farms in Iowa. Its animals are never given antibiotics or growth promotants, and are raised cage-free in open spaces. They feed on non-GMO vegetables and grains, grown by neighboring families in nearby farms.

“We take our customers’ needs seriously. And what they’ve shared with us is the importance in having full transparency in where their food comes from and how it’s produced,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and COO. “That’s why we dug deep to find the right partner that will offer our customers natural pork alternatives. We are excited to partner with American Homestead Pork, whose strong quality standards mirror our own. Our customers can trust that they’ll have quality pork options at a value, raised on sustainable and humane practices.”

Raley’s says it has “unique strengths as a local, family-owned company and strives to support and partner with other likeminded family businesses that have the same open and honest practices.” With the addition of American Homestead Pork, the retailer now offers more than 15,000 natural and organic foods.

“This is yet another step forward in Raley’s commitment to advocating for transparency and education in the food system to support their customers in making more informed food choices,” the company says.

Founded in 1935, Raley’s is a third-generation family-owned regional food retailer headquartered in West Sacramento, California. It operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.

