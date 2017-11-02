Recommended: Lidl Announces Opening Date For First N.J. Store

  • Search 
Lidl US Store Exterior

An exterior shot of one of Lidl’s first U.S. stores.

German discount grocer Lidl will open its first New Jersey store on Nov. 16 in Vineland, company officials announced Tuesday.

The Vineland location, on West Landis Avenue, will open to customers at 8 a.m., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lidl is developing stores in at least six New Jersey counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Monmouth.

The company typically hires 50 to 60 employees at each of its locations.

Lidl boasts a worldwide workforce of more than 230,000.

