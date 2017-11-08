NOCO Energy Promotes ‘Greenlight A Vet’ For Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, NOCO Energy and Convenience Stores is a participant in the “Greenlight a Vet” campaign, which encourages people to change one light in a visible location at their home or at work to a green bulb as a symbol of support and appreciation for veterans.

Green light bulbs are for sale for $2.99 while supplies last at all NOCO Express locations now through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Lights at NOCO’s corporate office in Tonawanda, New York, as well as at its fuel terminal and several NOCO Express locations are going green to show support for veterans.

In addition, NOCO is providing green light bulbs to the company’s more than 680 employees to change a light to green at their homes.

“NOCO is proud to support our local veterans including the more than two dozen retired and active servicemen and women we employ,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP and GM at NOCO Express. “Participating in the ‘Greenlight A Vet’ campaign is a simple way to thank our veterans for their service and show them the support and appreciation they deserve.”

NOCO is donating the proceeds of the green light bulbs at its NOCO Express locations to the local Western New York chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (RWB).

Team RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. The nonprofit organization has more than 127,000 members across 220 chapters and communities throughout the world.

NOCO operates 39 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout western New York.