Rouses, Tyson ‘Educate & Inspire’ At New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival

Rouses Markets was the exclusive grocery sponsor of the 2017 Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, Sept. 23-24. Tyson Foods and Rouses collaborated on the free outdoor festival that featured food, music and other festivities. Rouses and Tyson were united in the goal of educating consumers about the value of prepared foods from the supermarket and inspiring them to purchase them more often.

The event was promoted in-store at Rouses and via social media and e-blasts to subscribers of regional publications. Rouses’ free magazine, myRouses Everyday, featured wings—which Rouses sold from its booth at the festival—on its cover. Wings recipes were featured in the magazine.

More than 166,000 people were drawn to the weekend festival, according to Tyson, and the city of New Orleans realized an economic boost of more than $4 million.

The festival included a Rouses-branded cooking demo stage called The Sizzle Shack. Rouses’ Chef Marc Ardoin and Chef Nino (Neil Anthony Thibodaux) demonstrated easy-to-make meals using fresh produce and chicken from the deli. Other area chefs, including Jeff Henderson, Karen Duncan, Wayne Baquet Sr., Michael Gulotta, Jeff Heard, Chris Hayes and Alex Harrell, also were featured on the Sizzle Shack stage.

As part of its support of the event, Tyson donated nearly 17,000 pounds of product to Liberty’s Kitchen, which “provides New Orleans young people with pathways to create and achieve their vision of success through workforce training, leadership development, and support of healthy lifestyles.” Tyson also hired 10 members of Liberty’s Kitchen to work the Rouses booth during the festival. Visit libertyskitchen.org for more information.