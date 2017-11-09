Raley’s Launches Refreshed Ready-To-Go Meals Program

Raley’s is expanding its Ready-To-Go meal options—first launched in 2010—with new sizes, flavors and packaging. The “new and improved” Ready-To-Go program includes 32 different meals, all made with fresh ingredients that can be found in the fresh deli department in grab-and-go displays.

Raley’s says the new program and meal selections were driven by trending flavors, fruits and vegetables as well as customer favorites. Ready-To-Go focuses on higher-quality and better-for-you options that include global flavors like Chicken Fajitas (Family Meal), Moroccan Style Couscous (Mini Side) and Beef with Chimichurri Sauce (Mini Meal).

“Our customers are in for a real treat with Raley’s new Ready-To-Go meals,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and COO. “We understand the importance of convenient, healthy food options at a value and believe our customers will enjoy the new meals, made with quality ingredients that taste great!”

Raley’s Ready-To-Go Meals can be heated up in as little as 2 minutes and range from $3.99 for a single serving to $16.99 for the family size. In addition to adding more modern flavors, Raley’s says it has improved the size and packaging of the meals. The new package is “modern and functional,” and the retailer says that customers “can heat the aluminum trays directly in the microwave or oven.” Ready-To-Go meals come in three different sizes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including mini, entrée and large family size.

Mini size: Includes 15 different offerings, includes breakfast options such as scrambles, sandwiches and burritos, ranging in size from 6 to 11 oz.

Entrée size: Includes 12 different offerings and serves one to two people for lunch or dinner. The sizes range from 8 to 16 oz.

Family size: Includes five different offerings and serves a family of four to six. This new line is now 50 percent larger than the previous version. The sizes range from 48 to 54 oz.

Raley’s says it also took label transparency a step further by tapping its recently launched labeling system for the updated product line. The Raley’s Shelf Guide is a shelf tag program that helps customers “combat label confusion” to find options that meet their personal dietary needs. In this case, Raley’s new Ready-To-Go meals offer customers clear descriptions, including “Nutrient Dense,” “Calorie Conscious,” “Vegan” and “Vegetarian” directly on the package.