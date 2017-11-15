Hy-Vee Expanding Facilities, Redesigning Some Stores

Hy-Vee Inc. is expanding several of its facilities and making changes at some of its stores in an effort to meet customers’ changing lifestyles. Construction is underway and includes projects across the company’s eight-state region.

“This fiscal year, we have approved one of our largest capital expenditure budgets in our company’s history to make sure we are not only meeting our customers’ needs, but fulfilling their wants, now and in the future,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We’ve studied customer habits and lifestyles and know that fewer people are cooking meals at home than ever before. We want our offerings to help individuals who are looking for something healthy to eat on the go as well as families who want to enjoy a sit-down meal that they can easily claim as their own.”

To meet these needs, several already are underway, including:

Construction of a 240,000-s.f. production facility in Ankeny, Iowa, which will serve as a commissary and central bakery as Hy-Vee offers more fresh prepared options and meal kits to its customers. The project also includes an expansion of Hy-Vee’s subsidiary PDI.

Construction of a 48,000-s.f. production facility that will support Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts produce brand. The facility, which is adjacent to Hy-Vee’s current distribution center in Chariton, Iowa, will produce fresh-cut, retail-ready fruits and vegetables for customers beginning in January.

Construction of Hy-Vee’s new 10,000-s.f. convenience and meal solutions stores, named Fast & Fresh, in the Des Moines area and Davenport, Iowa. These stores will feature grocery items, fresh prepared foods and a coffee shop. Another type of small store concept will open in West Des Moines, Iowa, next year.

Hy-Vee also is planning to open three new e-commerce fulfillment centers, located in Kansas City, Twin Cities and Omaha, in the upcoming years. These facilities are in addition to the existing fulfillment center in Des Moines and will meet the needs of the company’s growing online ordering services.

More Hy-Vee news:

Over the upcoming weeks, the company is transitioning several of its Market Grille restaurants to Market Grille Expresses. At the Express locations, customers will be able to order food, pay at a nearby pay station, then sit and eat their meal in a “casual self-service, contemporary atmosphere.” Each Hy-Vee Market Grille Express will offer a full-service bar.

In addition, Hy-Vee says it soon will be making an announcement about the opening of its first Wahlburgers restaurant. In August, the company revealed that it would build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers, making it the chain’s largest franchisee.

To further help people with busy schedules, Hy-Vee also will change the way it communicates with consumers; more direct mail pieces, including the company’s new month-long “mega ad,” will be sent to customers’ mailboxes in the near future.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

