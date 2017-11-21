Walmart Selects SAS Retail Services As A Preferred Service Provider

Walmart has selected SAS Retail Services, a provider of in-store merchandising services for retailers and consumer brands nationally, as one of five preferred service providers (PSPs).

SAS will provide Walmart stores a range of services, including modular/category resets, display execution, stocking, product assembly, product recall, fixture/equipment installation, POS signage installation, quality control compliance and customer and associate engagement.

This new preferred service program is part of Walmart’s new merchandising service program that will centralize work in nearly 5,000 Walmart stores with the goal of driving higher sales, lowering costs, increasing efficiencies and improving the customer experience for Walmart shoppers.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Walmart to help enhance the shopping experience for its broad customer base while driving sales for Walmart and its suppliers,” said Michael Bellman, president, SAS. “Our customized in-store program will combine state-of-the-art technology and reporting, with dedicated resources to ensure timely and accurate execution of their retail merchandising vision. We look forward to raising brand awareness for the CPGs doing business at Walmart.”

With fiscal year 2017 revenue of $485.9 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Each week, more than 260 million customers visit its more than 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries.

Based in Orange, California, SAS employs more than 20,000 people.

