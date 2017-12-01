Lidl, Shipt Expand Delivery Pilot Following South Carolina Launch

Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced a pilot expansion with Lidl, one of the world’s largest retailers.

Lidl and Shipt are expanding their delivery pilot following a successful launch in Greenville, South Carolina, in October. Starting Dec. 7 Shipt will deliver groceries from Lidl in three additional metro areas across North Carolina: Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Charlotte (Waxhaw and southwest Charlotte). Shipt also will expand its delivery service areas in South Carolina in the existing metro areas of Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Indian Land.

Cumulatively, this gives more than 500,000 households across the Carolinas access to groceries and household items from Lidl delivered by Shipt. To celebrate, new Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49 (normally $99).

Founded in 2014, Shipt says it is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient grocery shopping experience. Delivering grocery stores’ full selection of items, Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to browse their local stores’ aisles online, in addition to categories featuring healthy ingredients, seasonal selections and meal inspiration.

“At Shipt, we’re focused on making life easier for our members. This pilot with Lidl marks a milestone in our continued commitment to provide families with high-quality fresh groceries and essentials from local stores they trust,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Lidl is well-loved by our members in the Carolinas. Moving into 2018, we plan to continue growing and providing the convenience and quality of grocery delivery to more families across the country.”

Since opening its first U.S. stores in June 2017, Lidl has driven prices down significantly in the neighborhoods in which it operates stores and built a loyal following, the retailer says. The pilot program with Shipt offers consumers an additional avenue to access Lidl’s fresh produce and other products, providing a “time-saving solution for families who already know and love the Lidl brand.”

“As we continue to grow our store network along the East Coast, we remain laser-focused on delivering our customers convenient access to top-quality goods and groceries at the lowest possible prices,” said Zara Khaleeli, senior project manager at Lidl, “By expanding our pilot with Shipt, we are excited to offer our valued customers another convenient way to receive the affordable, trusted products they have come to expect from Lidl.”

Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to hire additional shoppers across both the North Carolina and South Carolina network.

Shipt, an online grocery marketplace, works with retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via its app and a community of shoppers. With offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and San Francisco, California, Shipt offers personalized grocery delivery to more than 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries. The retailer first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015. Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; Cecil County, Maryland; and Bartow County, Georgia.

Keep reading: