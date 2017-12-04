Kroger’s QFC Division Launches Home Delivery Through Instacart

QFC, a division of The Kroger Co., is now offering home delivery at a majority of its stores in both the Puget Sound and Portland areas in Washington and Oregon through a partnership with on-demand retail delivery service Instacart. According to Kroger, the partnership supports two key drivers of the company’s Restock Kroger Plan: “Expand Partnerships to Create Customer Value” and “Redefine the Food and Grocery Customer Experience.”

“By offering home delivery in addition to in-store shopping and online ordering for curbside pickup, we are listening to our customers who are telling us they want the convenience of shopping any way they choose,” said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. “We know that our customers are busier than ever but still want to feed their families fresh, healthy foods that are available at low prices. This new partnership allows our customers to have their groceries delivered to their doorsteps as soon as two hours after placing an order.”

QFC delivery powered by Instacart will be offered in addition to its ClickList store locations that offer online ordering for curbside pickup.

“Instacart customers prefer doing their online grocery shopping from local stores, where they know the products,” said Andrew Nodes, VP, retail accounts for Instacart. “We are thrilled to partner with QFC to give our customers in Portland and Seattle a new convenient option for shopping at their favorite local QFC store.”

To use QFC’s home delivery service, customers place their orders through the “Delivery” link at www.qfc.com. They enter the zip code where the delivery will be scheduled, then choose from 40,000 offered products, including perishables, which are categorized and sorted for easy viewing and selection. The customers build a digital cart by clicking and adding products. Then, they select a preferred delivery time between 9:00 a.m. and midnight. An Instacart shopper hand picks the items and delivers the order during the preferred one-hour window. The home delivery fee will be waived for first-time customers.

Founded in Seattle more than 60 years ago, QFC is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, and operates 63 stores in Western Washington and in Portland, Oregon.

Keep reading: