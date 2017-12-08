Ralphs Reopening Remodeled Mission Viejo, Calif., Store Dec. 13

Store to feature Ralphs’ Fresh Fare format

Ralphs Grocery Co. is hosting a grand re-opening of its completely remodeled Portola Plaza supermarket at 27730 Santa Margarita Parkway in North Mission Viejo, California, next week.

Following more than three months of ceiling-to-floor renovations, the supermarket is set to celebrate the re-opening on Wednesday, Dec. 13. As part of the festivities, the first 300 customers will receive coupons for free breakfast items, and there will be a drawing for a four-pack of Disneyland tickets. Disneyland ticket drawings will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The newly remodeled 41,500-s.f. stores features Ralphs Fresh Fare décor with new departments, services and a layout that the company says improves customers’ shopping experience while helping to conserve energy and reduce waste.

“Our Portola Plaza supermarket now features an exciting Fresh Fare format that sets the standard for energy efficiency. Along with the transformation to a Ralphs Fresh Fare store, we’ve improved every inch of the store by completely redesigning the layout to make shopping easier and expanding key areas to give shoppers even more reasons to think of Ralphs first,” said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. “We have been serving the residents of North Mission Viejo for more than 30 years, and this major renovation and the change to an upscale Fresh Fare design are just a few of the many ways we are thanking our customers for shopping with us.”

According to Ralphs, its Fresh Fare stores are designed to be points of destination for shoppers looking for a shopping experience that is “a step above other supermarkets.”

The Portola Plaza supermarket will be Ralphs’ 61st Fresh Fare store.

“Fresh Fare is a truly unique supermarket,” said Jabbar. “Fresh Fare stores feature the very best that Ralphs has to offer, with innovations and services that make the grocery shopping experience memorable, fun and exciting.”

Customers visiting the remodeled Portola Plaza Ralphs Fresh Fare will find an assortment of special offerings, including fresh, natural and organic produce; a fully staffed meat and seafood department; a bakery with freshly baked breads and desserts; and a floral department.

As an added feature for customers on-the-go or for those looking for added convenience, the renovated Ralphs features an “enhanced service delicatessen” serving up a variety of entrees and side dishes that are prepared fresh daily and ready for takeout.

Story continues below

More Ralph’s news:

Designed for energy efficiency

The remodeled Ralphs also uses green technology to improve energy efficiency in daily store operations. Overall, this store will consume about 15 percent less energy than a comparatively sized store and about 25 percent less energy than a store built in 2000, the company says.

In addition, store associates have been trained to follow a waste reduction and recycling program for all paper and plastic packing the store receives. The store also encourages customers to reduce waste by offering reusable shopping bags.

“Ralphs is committed to applying sustainable technology throughout our store operations. It is important to us and our customers,” said Jabbar. “Our stores use some of the most energy-efficient systems available today, helping to reduce waste and conserve energy.”

Jabbar added that Ralphs appreciates the patience of its Portola Plaza customers throughout the store’s renovation.

“We invite the community to come out and take a look at their all-new Portola Plaza Park Ralphs,” she said. “We believe our valued customers will appreciate the great selection of groceries as well as all of the added services now available at our newly remodeled Portola Plaza store.”

“We have a great team of customer-oriented associates at this store who are dedicated to creating the best shopping environment for all of our shoppers,” added Store Director James Reina.

In celebration of the remodeled and redesigned store, Ralphs will make a $40,000 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. The donation is being made as part of the supermarket company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. This initiative seeks to end hunger in the communities served by Ralphs supermarkets in Southern California and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

Ralphs has been serving the residents of North Mission Viejo from its Portola Plaza store since 1986.

Keep reading: