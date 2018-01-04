Wiers Farm-IFCO Collaboration Delivers Economic, Sustainability Benefits

The 10-year partnership between Wiers Farm, a family-owned produce farm in Willard, Ohio, and IFCO, a provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, has delivered tangible economic and sustainability benefits while providing consumers with high-quality, nutritious food, the companies say.

“IFCO is a great partner that helps us meet our marketplace objectives,” said Wiers Farm Partner Ed Wiers. “Their RPCs are easy to handle. They also protect and cool our product better, have better structural integrity and cost less than other types of produce packaging.”

Wiers Farm uses 1.3 million IFCO RPCs annually to package, ship, store and display a variety of fresh produce, including lettuce, zucchini, squash, peppers, cucumbers, corn, eggplant and greens.

“We are proud of our long-term collaboration with Wiers Farm,” said Daniel Walsh, president of IFCO North America. “Our partnership is based on the shared goal of creating an efficient, sustainable and cost-effective food supply chain that provides families across North America with safe, nutritious, delicious and affordable food, and the results speak for themselves.”

Throughout 2017, IFCO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the company’s founding with a series of announcements, events and a donation of 25,000 euros to food banks across Europe and North America. Since its founding, IFCO RPCs been used for 9.5 billion trips, generating $5.2 billion in customer savings, while reducing carbon emissions, water use and solid waste when compared to one-way packaging, the company says.

IFCO provides reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, serving customers in more than 50 countries. IFCO operates a pool of more than 270 million RPCs globally, which are used for shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers.

